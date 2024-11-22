NICOTINE PATCH EFFICACY WARNING

The US consumer group Public Citizen has asked the Food and Drug Administration to force marketers of nicotine smoking-cessation patches to include a prominent warning on labels and in ads to the effect that patches are effective only as part of a comprehensive therapy program and should not be used by consumers who still smoke. If the warning is approved, it is likely to limit television advertising for the patches due to the amount of information that would have to be included.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze