NicOx completes recruitment in Ph II of NCX 4016

NicOx SA has completed patient enrollment in its Phase II clinical trial of NCX 4016, which is currently under evaluation for the treatment of peripheral arterial obstructive disease. Results are expected to be available during the last quarter of this year, the group noted.
The study is designed to evaluate the effects of the agent on clinical parameters in PAOD in 450 patients at 34 clinical sites in Europe. The primary endpoint of the trial (recognized by worldwide regulatory authorities) is the change in maximum treadmill walking distance after six months.
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