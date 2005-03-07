NicOx drug superior to aspirin; new data

Data from a Phase IIa clinical study of French firm NicOx' NCX 4016 suggest that the agent is significantly better than aspirin and placebo at preventing platelet activation caused by acute hyperglycemia in diabetic patients.

The prospective, double-blind, randomized trial involved 40 type 2 diabetes patients randomized to receive either: NCX 4016 800mg twice daily; aspirin 100mg once daily; the combination of NCX 4016 and aspirin; or placebo, for 14 days. Results demonstrated a statistically-significant superior efficacy of the drug compared to aspirin (p=0.0435) and placebo (p=0.0386) on the primary endpoint of O'Brien platelet filtration test closure time. Aspirin was no different than placebo, indicating that NCX 4016 may be more effective than aspirin at inhibiting platelet activation in diabetic patients, and therefore has potential utility in the prevention of cardiovascular complications in diabetes.