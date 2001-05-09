NicOx looking to raise 64 million euros

French biotechnology firm NicOx is looking to raise almost 64 millioneuros ($57 million) through a follow-on offering on the Nouveau Marche. The company is to issue between 870,000 and 1,150,000 new shares priced at 68.10 euros each in an offer that is being lead-managed by SG Cowen.

NicOx says that it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to bring some of its products through to the end of Phase II clinical trials before seeking licensing partners. The firm is also opening a new research center in Milan, Italy, that will be dedicated to discovering and screening second-generation nitric oxide-releasing drugs.

The most recent newsflow from NicOx concerned partner AstraZeneca starting Phase II trials of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug HCT 3102, triggering a $3 million payment to the French firm (Marketletter January 29).