Saturday 8 November 2025

NicOx' NCX 6560 moves into preclinical development

10 September 2006

French drugmaker NicOx SA says it plans to move its drug candidate NCX 6560 into preclinical development as a statin with the potential for increased benefit in cardiovascular disease.

The firm says that early laboratory data show that NCX 6560, which is a nitric oxide-donating derivative of a commonly-used, undisclosed statin, has numerous positive effects in validated models of the most common cardiovascular disorders, which go beyond those seen with leading marketed statins. According to NicOx, the advancement of the agent into the preclinical pipline is "a clear demonstration" of the company's committment to R&D in the cardiometabolic area, one of its core therapeutic franchises.

Ennio Ongini, vice-president of research at NicOx, noted that "restoring deficient nitric oxide signaling is known to reduce endothelial dysfunction, atherosclerosis and thrombosis, which represent the key processes underlying the most common cardiovascular diseases. We have demonstrated that nitric oxide donation can boost the non-lipid activities of statins in preclinical studies, suggesting that NCX 6560 could represent a new statin with broadened and increased efficacy, suitable for the preventive treatment of high risk cardiovascular patients." NicOx noted that statins are the world's best-selling class of pharmaceuticals, with combined global sales of $20.1 billion in 2005.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze