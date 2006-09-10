NicOx' NCX 6560 moves into preclinical development

French drugmaker NicOx SA says it plans to move its drug candidate NCX 6560 into preclinical development as a statin with the potential for increased benefit in cardiovascular disease.

The firm says that early laboratory data show that NCX 6560, which is a nitric oxide-donating derivative of a commonly-used, undisclosed statin, has numerous positive effects in validated models of the most common cardiovascular disorders, which go beyond those seen with leading marketed statins. According to NicOx, the advancement of the agent into the preclinical pipline is "a clear demonstration" of the company's committment to R&D in the cardiometabolic area, one of its core therapeutic franchises.

Ennio Ongini, vice-president of research at NicOx, noted that "restoring deficient nitric oxide signaling is known to reduce endothelial dysfunction, atherosclerosis and thrombosis, which represent the key processes underlying the most common cardiovascular diseases. We have demonstrated that nitric oxide donation can boost the non-lipid activities of statins in preclinical studies, suggesting that NCX 6560 could represent a new statin with broadened and increased efficacy, suitable for the preventive treatment of high risk cardiovascular patients." NicOx noted that statins are the world's best-selling class of pharmaceuticals, with combined global sales of $20.1 billion in 2005.