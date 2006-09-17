NicOx provides details of Ph III naproxcinod trials

French drugmaker NicOx SA has announced the details of its proposed Phase III trial program, designed to assess naproxcinod (HCT 3012) as a treatment for osteoarthritis. The program, which is intended to win regulatory approval for the drug in both the USA and Europe, consists of three studies of the compound's efficacy in the treatment of OA, the first of which is underway in the USA. All three assessments will involve long-term monitoring to examine the agent's safety and tolerability.

NicOx also said that it plans to present the first results from its collaboration with US major Merck & Co (Marketletter March 27), which is focused in the field of antihypertensives, at the fall meeting of the American Heart Association.

The company added that world leading pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, with which it signed a licensing deal earlier in the year (Marketletter June 12), anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug application for one of the French group's drugs for the treatment of glaucoma, during the first quarter of 2007.