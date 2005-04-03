NicOx receives 1 million euros from Pfizer license deal

Pfizer, the world's largest drugmaker, has paid France-headquartered pharmaceutical firm NicOx 1.0 million euros ($1.3 million) under a license agreement covering NicOx' proprietary nitric oxide-donating compounds which the company is developing in an undisclosed therapeutic area. This follows the payment of 1.0 million euros, which NicOx received when the deal was initially reached; 35 million euros in milestone payments remain to be paid should a candidate make it onto the market.
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