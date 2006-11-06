NicOx reports encouraging top-line Ph III data for naproxcinod

French drugmaker NicOx SA has reported encouraging top-line results from a Phase III trial for its COX-inhibiting nitric oxide-donating compound, naproxcinod (HCT 3012), in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. Both doses of the drug (750mg and 375mg) were superior to placebo on all three co-primary efficacy endpoints of the study and were highly statistically-significant (p<0.001), the firm noted. Blood pressure data for both naproxcinod doses showed a sustained reduction versus baseline and naproxen, at all time points, confirming earlier published clinical data.
