NicOx's HCT1026 slows bone loss in osteopenia

French drugmaker NicOx SA has obtained positive results from a pilot Phase II study of its nitric oxide-donating agent, HCT 1026, in osteopenia patients, which showed a significant reduction in bone resorption markers after treatment.
The trial reached its primary endpoint, with 24% of patients achieving a response (p<0.001) with the flurbiprofen derivative. According to the firm, these results demonstrate the potential utility of nitric oxide-donation in treating bone disorders and NicOx says it is keen to initiate a research project to identify lead compounds for clinical development in this therapeutic area.
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