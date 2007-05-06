Sunday 13 April 2025

NicOx SA recruits Sanjiv Sharma as VP, commercial affairs

6 May 2007

French drugmaker NicOx SA has recruited Sanjiv Sharma as vice president of commercial affairs. Mr Sharma will be responsible for implementing a global commercial strategy for NicOx' portfolio and defining the strategy for establishing sales and marketing operations in preparation for the launch of naproxcinod, the company's lead drug candidate.

Company Spotlight

A vertically-integrated, clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases.






