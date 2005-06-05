Nigeria's ban on drug imports applauded

Emma Ebere, who is president of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria as well as managing director of Gemini Pharmaceuticals, has applauded the government of Nigeria's ban on the importation of some pharmaceuticals and stressed that domestic drugmakers could meet the demand for these medicines with products that comply with international specifications.

Nigeria is self-sufficient when it comes to the 17 drugs that the government has banned from being imported, he told THISDAY newspaper, and has even begun to export some of these products to other African countries. Factories in Nigeria are underutilized due to the influx of the drugs from Asia, Mr Ebere noted.

Noting that drug importers are working to have the ban lifted, at least partially, he claimed that Asians are dumping sub-standard medicines in the country. Nigerian pharmaceutical production plants are underutilized because of the importation of Asian drugs, he told the newspaper, adding that the government has protected the domestic industry in a number of ways.