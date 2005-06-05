Nigeria's ban on drug imports applauded

Emma Ebere, who is president of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria as well as managing director of Gemini Pharmaceuticals, has applauded the government of Nigeria's ban on the importation of some pharmaceuticals and stressed that domestic drugmakers could meet the demand for these medicines with products that comply with international specifications.
Nigeria is self-sufficient when it comes to the 17 drugs that the government has banned from being imported, he told THISDAY newspaper, and has even begun to export some of these products to other African countries. Factories in Nigeria are underutilized due to the influx of the drugs from Asia, Mr Ebere noted.
Noting that drug importers are working to have the ban lifted, at least partially, he claimed that Asians are dumping sub-standard medicines in the country. Nigerian pharmaceutical production plants are underutilized because of the importation of Asian drugs, he told the newspaper, adding that the government has protected the domestic industry in a number of ways.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze