Nigeria's NAFDAC D-G celebrates five years

Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control celebrated its Director General's fifth annniversary on April 12. Dora Nkem was appointed in 2001 by President Olusegun Obasanjo, as part of the then government's economic reform program. Prof Nkem has particularly developed a reputation for combating counterfeit drugs and enforcing safety standards (Marketletter February 2).
