Nigerian regulator shuts down drug firm

Anti-diahorreal products found to contain microbial con-tamination are still being sold in Nigeria's pharmacies, over a week after the government's drug safety regulator issued a recall notice, according to local reports. Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has shut down Lagos-based drugmaker, New Health Way Company, for producing contaminated Moko Mist kaolin 200ml. The two batches under particular attention contained a high microbial load that was inju-rious to human health, according to the NAFDAC, which issued an order for the drug's recall and destruction.

Pharmacists "not notified" of recall

According to local reports, however, pharmacies in Lagos were reported to be selling the offending drugs more than a week later, the pharmacists concerned claiming that they had not been notified of the NAFDAC order. A spokesman for New Health Way insisted that its staff were tracking down and recalling the two contaminated batches, numbered 311 and 315.