Nigerian regulator shuts down drug firm

Anti-diahorreal products found to contain microbial con-tamination are still being sold in Nigeria's pharmacies, over a week after the government's drug safety regulator issued a recall notice, according to local reports. Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has shut down Lagos-based drugmaker, New Health Way Company, for producing contaminated Moko Mist kaolin 200ml. The two batches under particular attention contained a high microbial load that was inju-rious to human health, according to the NAFDAC, which issued an order for the drug's recall and destruction.
Pharmacists "not notified" of recall
According to local reports, however, pharmacies in Lagos were reported to be selling the offending drugs more than a week later, the pharmacists concerned claiming that they had not been notified of the NAFDAC order. A spokesman for New Health Way insisted that its staff were tracking down and recalling the two contaminated batches, numbered 311 and 315.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze