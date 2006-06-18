Nigerian workers 'were supplied fake drugs'

Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control is investigating allegations in the local media that a construction firm working for foreign oil companies supplied local workers with counterfeit drugs, whilst supplying genuine medicines to expatriates.

The Nafdac's Director General, Dora Akunyili, told the Nigeria-based Guardian newspaper that her goal was to reduce the level of fake drugs in the country from existing estimates of about 10% by the end of the year.