NIH initiates Ph I of HIV vacc developed with GenVec

The USA's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has commenced a second Phase I clinical trial of an HIV vaccine candidate, jointly developed with US firm GenVec, in healthy adult volunteers.
The aim of the study is to preliminarily assess whether administration of the adenovector-based vaccine is safe and well-tolerated in subjects previously immunized with an HIV DNA vaccine candidate invented by the Betty Bumpers Vaccine Research Center of the NIAID. The recombinant adenovector contains several parts of the HIV genome, but is not replication-competent and cannot result in HIV infection, the group noted.
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