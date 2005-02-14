NIH SARS vaccine funding for Novavax

Novavax, a US specialty pharmaceutical company, has received a three-year contract from the National Institutes of Health to develop a severe acute respiratory syndrome vaccine using its proprietary Virus Like Particle technology. The grant for $1,069,789 over three years will assist the company in its development of a VLP vaccine for proof-of-concept studies in preparation for human trials.

"The SARS vaccine project extends our vaccine technology into another important emerging disease indication," said the firm's chief executive, Nelson Sims. "Our proprietary VLP technology, and its clinical advantages, are gaining acceptance among vaccine experts as an alternative to traditional vaccine technology," he said, adding: "the vaccine program will be an important contributor to the value of Novavax' development pipeline."