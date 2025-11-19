NIH STARTS BETAKINE TESTING IN MS

The US National Institutes of Health have begun Phase I testing of Celtrix' BetaKine (recombinant transforming growth factor beta) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. BetaKine is also being developed by Celtrix for a variety of degenerative diseases associated with aging or autoimmune conditions.
Clinical studies are ongoing to test BetaKine in ophthalmic and wound healing applications, but the MS work is the first systemic use of the product. Henry McFarland, acting branch chief, neuroimmunology at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, said he was hopeful that BetaKine would be more effective in MS than interferon beta.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze