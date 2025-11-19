NIH STARTS BETAKINE TESTING IN MS

The US National Institutes of Health have begun Phase I testing of Celtrix' BetaKine (recombinant transforming growth factor beta) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. BetaKine is also being developed by Celtrix for a variety of degenerative diseases associated with aging or autoimmune conditions.

Clinical studies are ongoing to test BetaKine in ophthalmic and wound healing applications, but the MS work is the first systemic use of the product. Henry McFarland, acting branch chief, neuroimmunology at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, said he was hopeful that BetaKine would be more effective in MS than interferon beta.