Nikken Chem first-half results

- Nikken Chemicals achieved an increase in sales of 4.5% to 23.7 billion yen for the first six months of the fiscal year ended September 1995. Operating profits were 1.1 billion yen, up 19.3%, current profits were 1.3 billion yen, and net profits grew 15.5% to 418 million yen. The firm's improved performance was attributed to steady sales of antiasthmatic agent Theo-Dur (theophylline) which were aided by the introduction of a new formulation in October. For the full year, Nikken expects to see turnover of 48 billion yen, operating profits to be 2.1 billion yen, current profits to reach 2.6 billion yen and net profits to come in at around 790 million yen. EPS should be 10.6 yen.
