Nikken cuts forecasts

Japan's Nikken Chemicals has revised downward its forecast for thefiscal year ended March 2001, with sales now expected to reach 57.7 billion yen ($461.5 million), 1.3 billion yen lower than the previous forecast, ordinary profits 1.5 billion yen (-1 billion yen) and a net loss of 2.45 billion yen (against a net profit of 750 million yen). These revisions are a result of a slowdown in Theodur (theophylline) sales, increased R&D investment and an inventory valuation loss of 450 million yen relating to the D-glucose sweetener erythritol.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze