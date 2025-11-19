NIKKEN PROGRESS ON DEMENTIA DRUG

Nikken Chemicals' cholinesterase inhibitor, NIK-240, is now in Phase III clinical trials involving patients with Alzheimer's disease. The company says it expects to file for permission with the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare to manufacture and sell the agent by the end of next year.
Nikken Chemical is ahead of the race in Japan to develop cholinesterase inhibitors, and if all goes to plan could be the first in Japan to win approval for such a product. There is currently only one cholinesterase inhibitor on the market for Alzheimer's disease, Warner-Lambert's Cognex (tacrine), which was approved in the USA earlier this year (Marketletter September 20).
Nikken aims to market NIK-240 under the trade name Senita in Japan, with approval forecast for early 1997. Annual sales in Japan alone could reach more than 10 billion yen ($93 million), according to company estimates.
