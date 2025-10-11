Saturday 11 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Nilo Therapeutics

A biotech company based in New York developing a new class of immunomodulatory therapies by targeting neural circuits that regulate systemic inflammation.

The company seeks to harness brain-body pathways to restore immune balance, moving beyond standard immunosuppressive approaches. 

In October 2025, Nilo launched publicly with a $101 million Series A financing, led by The Column Group, DCVC Bio, and Lux Capital, with participation from the Gates Foundation and Alexandria Venture Investments. Concurrently, Dr. Kim Seth was appointed as CEO and member of the board. 

The company was founded by scientists Charles Zuker, Ruslan Medzhitov, and Steve Liberles, leveraging their work on vagal neurons that modulate systemic immune responses. The scientific leadership includes Laurens Kruidenier, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. 

Nilo intends to establish labs in New York, grow an R&D team, and advance its preclinical programs. Its platform is built to modulate upstream neural “master regulators” to influence multiple immune pathways simultaneously, aiming for broader and more durable effects in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nilo Therapeutics News

Nilo Therapeutics launches with $101 million Series A financing
9 October 2025
More Nilo Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

AskBio presents early data on LION-CS101 clinical trial of AB-1003
Biotechnology
AskBio presents early data on LION-CS101 clinical trial of AB-1003
10 October 2025
Biotechnology
Biogen and Stoke add to zorevunersen data package in Dravet syndrome
10 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ypsomed to establish first US manufacturing facility
10 October 2025
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers makes $1.5B bid for Orbital Therapeutics
10 October 2025
Biotechnology
Xspray’s Dasynoc NDA thwarted by manufacturing issues
10 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Idorsia completes upsized share offering
10 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Europe’s mental health depends on an economy we don’t measure
10 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze