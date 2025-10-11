Nilo Therapeutics

A biotech company based in New York developing a new class of immunomodulatory therapies by targeting neural circuits that regulate systemic inflammation.

The company seeks to harness brain-body pathways to restore immune balance, moving beyond standard immunosuppressive approaches.

In October 2025, Nilo launched publicly with a $101 million Series A financing, led by The Column Group, DCVC Bio, and Lux Capital, with participation from the Gates Foundation and Alexandria Venture Investments. Concurrently, Dr. Kim Seth was appointed as CEO and member of the board.

The company was founded by scientists Charles Zuker, Ruslan Medzhitov, and Steve Liberles, leveraging their work on vagal neurons that modulate systemic immune responses. The scientific leadership includes Laurens Kruidenier, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.

Nilo intends to establish labs in New York, grow an R&D team, and advance its preclinical programs. Its platform is built to modulate upstream neural “master regulators” to influence multiple immune pathways simultaneously, aiming for broader and more durable effects in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.