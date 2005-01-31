Nine-month 2004 Czech Rep drug spending

Individuals and health insurers in the Czech Republic spent a total of 40.7 billion koruna ($1.74 billion) on drugs in the first nine months of 2004, up 4.5% on the like, year-earlier period, according to State Institute for Drug Control figures reported by the CTK news agency's Business News.

However, the number of drug packs supplied to pharmacies and other health care facilities fell 18.5 million to 241.0 million in the period, it adds.