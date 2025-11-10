Nippon Chem first-half results

- Nippon Chemifar announced mid-term 1995 sales of 11.1 billion yen, up 2.9% on the like, year-earlier period. Operating profits were 608 million yen, up 598.9%, current profits advanced 12.1% 259 million yen, and a net loss was reported of 9.1 million yen. The net loss stemmed from rising material costs and losses on disposed and returned goods from dealer inventory, while the increase in current profits was brought about by strong demand for an anti-inflammatory analgesic, and sales of an antihypertensive agent reaching 10 billion yen. Looking ahead to the end of the year, NC expects to see turnover of 22.5 billion yen, operating profits of 1.4 billion yen, current profits at 750 million yen, and a net loss of around 8.8 billion yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze