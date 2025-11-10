Nippon Chem first-half results

- Nippon Chemifar announced mid-term 1995 sales of 11.1 billion yen, up 2.9% on the like, year-earlier period. Operating profits were 608 million yen, up 598.9%, current profits advanced 12.1% 259 million yen, and a net loss was reported of 9.1 million yen. The net loss stemmed from rising material costs and losses on disposed and returned goods from dealer inventory, while the increase in current profits was brought about by strong demand for an anti-inflammatory analgesic, and sales of an antihypertensive agent reaching 10 billion yen. Looking ahead to the end of the year, NC expects to see turnover of 22.5 billion yen, operating profits of 1.4 billion yen, current profits at 750 million yen, and a net loss of around 8.8 billion yen.