NIPPON KAYAKU LAUNCH IN JAPAN

- Nippon Kayaku has launched Lastet S Cap (etoposide), a miniaturized version of the anticancer drug, in Japan. The plant-derived drug works by inhibiting DNA topoisomerase II, which is believed to be involved in replication and transcription during cell division. The company reports that it has been found to be effective for various types of cancers, such as lung cancer and malignant lymphoma. An injectable and capsule form are already marketed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze