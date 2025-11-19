NIPPON KAYAKU LAUNCH IN JAPAN

- Nippon Kayaku has launched Lastet S Cap (etoposide), a miniaturized version of the anticancer drug, in Japan. The plant-derived drug works by inhibiting DNA topoisomerase II, which is believed to be involved in replication and transcription during cell division. The company reports that it has been found to be effective for various types of cancers, such as lung cancer and malignant lymphoma. An injectable and capsule form are already marketed.