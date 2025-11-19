NIPPON ROCHE'S SALES CLIMB IN 1993

Strong sales of Furtulon (doxifluridine), an antimetabolite, drove the strong performance achieved in 1993 by Nippon Roche. Sales advanced 9% to 82 billion yen ($776.2 million) last year, and of this total pharmaceutical sales were 56.4 billion yen, up 12% on the previous year's level. Sales of Furtulon were 26.2 billion yen, up 14%, reports Pharma Japan.
Good sales performances were also evident from the company's ACE inhibitor Inhibace (cilazapril), which achieved sales of 12 billion yen, and Rocaltrol, a vitamin D3 preparation which made sales of 8.4 billion yen. Roferon A (interferon alfa) achieved sales of 7.2 billion yen, but the market has not expanded as expected, commented Hiroaki Shigeta, Nippon Roche's president.
Sales in 1994 are expected to advance around 16%, with Furtulon and Roferon A making an important contribution, along with new drugs launched in 1993.
