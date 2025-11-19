Nippon Shinyaka: half-year results

- Nippon Shinyaku said that rising personnel costs are offsetting steady sales growth, but current profits are benefiting from lack of debt. Turnover in the first six months ended September 1995 was 25.5 billion yen, up 2.1%. Operating profits advanced 2.2% to 2.8 billion yen, current profits were just over 3 billion yen, up 0.6%, and net profits grew 1% to 1.5 billion yen. For the full year, sales will be 52.6 billion, according to NS. Operating profits will reach 6.2 billion yen, current profits will be 6.5 billion yen, and net profits will reach 2.9 billion yen, while EPS will be 40.7 yen.