Thursday 2 October 2025

Nippon Shoji Kaisha and Showa Pharmaceutical merge

14 October 1998

Drug wholesalers Nippon Shoji Kaisha and Showa Pharmaceutical havemerged under the new name Azwell, effective October 1. The new company was established with paid-in capital of 8.2 billion yen ($69.6 million).

