NiQuitin CQ 24hr increases long-term success

According to a recent article published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's nicotine-based smoking-cessation product NiQuitin CQ 24-hour patch or 4mg lozenge increases the chances of long-term success in heavy smokers.
28% of heavy smokers and 20% of highly-dependent smokers using the NiQuitin CQ 24-hour patch quit successfully, compared to 8% and 6.9% in the placebo group, the article notes.
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