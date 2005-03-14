NiQuitin CQ 24hr increases long-term success

According to a recent article published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's nicotine-based smoking-cessation product NiQuitin CQ 24-hour patch or 4mg lozenge increases the chances of long-term success in heavy smokers.

28% of heavy smokers and 20% of highly-dependent smokers using the NiQuitin CQ 24-hour patch quit successfully, compared to 8% and 6.9% in the placebo group, the article notes.