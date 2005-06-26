NitroMed's BiDil closer to US FDA approval

NitroMed says that the US Food and Drug Administration's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee has voted to recommend approval of its drug candidate BiDil (isosorbide dinitrate/hydralazine hydrochloride) for the treatment of heart failure in black patients.

NitroMed completed its resubmission of the New Drug Application in December 2004 for the treatment of black patients with heart failure. An FDA decision is expected by June 23.