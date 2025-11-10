NJ HIV/Hemophilia Bill Unconstitutional?

AUS bill giving HIV-infected hemophiliacs more time to sue drugmakers whose products infected them with the AIDS virus has passed both New Jersey houses, but the governor may not sign the bill because the state Attorney general feels it might be unconstitutional.

A report by the NJ Assembly's Office of Legislative Service said the bill "would likely survive attack on due-process grounds" but might be unconstitutional as "special legislation" affecting only hemophiliacs with AIDS, noting that "subsequent legislation cannot revive causes of action previously barred by a statute of limitations." The governor will review the bill before making up her mind, and officials from the Hemophilia Assocation plan to present their case to her.

The bill would give HIV-positive hemophiliacs a year to sue one or more of the four firms whose clotting agents were tainted with the AIDS virus. Most of the patients would otherwise be barred by NJ's two-year statute of limitations.