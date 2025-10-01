Wednesday 1 October 2025

NJ Plan to Cut Rx Eligibility Is "DOA"

18 March 1996

New jersey legislative leaders have said the government's proposal to cut 30,000 senior and disabled persons from the rolls of a state-subsidized prescription plan is dead on arrival.

The proposition, part of the proposed state budget, would have saved $26 billion by imposing an assets test on participants in the state's pharmaceutical Assistance for the Aged and Disabled program. Under the governor's plan, seniors and the disabled with more than $50,000 worth of assets, excluding a car and a home, would no longer be eligible for the plan.

Participants are now subject to an income limit of $17,056 a year for a single person and $20,913 for a couple. The program allows eligible seniors and disabled persons to receive prescription drugs for a co-payment of only $5. The program cost $8 million when it was launched in 1976 but it now costs $172 million annually.

