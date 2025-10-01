NJ Plan to Cut Rx Eligibility Is "DOA"

New jersey legislative leaders have said the government's proposal to cut 30,000 senior and disabled persons from the rolls of a state-subsidized prescription plan is dead on arrival.
The proposition, part of the proposed state budget, would have saved $26 billion by imposing an assets test on participants in the state's pharmaceutical Assistance for the Aged and Disabled program. Under the governor's plan, seniors and the disabled with more than $50,000 worth of assets, excluding a car and a home, would no longer be eligible for the plan.
Participants are now subject to an income limit of $17,056 a year for a single person and $20,913 for a couple. The program allows eligible seniors and disabled persons to receive prescription drugs for a co-payment of only $5. The program cost $8 million when it was launched in 1976 but it now costs $172 million annually.
