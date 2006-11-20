NJ to be US home for Bayer Schering Pharma, with 800 job cuts expected in the USA

As a result of its acquisition of fellow German drugmaker Schering AG (and its US subsidiary Berlex; Marketletters passim) and consolidation of their R&D activities, Bayer Healthcare has announced plans to cut more than 600 research jobs initially in the USA, plus a further 200 later, and said that New Jersey would become home to its US headquarters for pharmaceuticals.

As part of this change, research programs and activities now dispersed in various sites will be consolidated into three major sites involved in R&D (Berlin and Wuppertal in Germany and Berkeley, California, in the USA). The Berlin research group will take leadership for diagnostic imaging, oncology and gynecology/andrology research and Wuppertal will be core for the company's cardiology research. Both locations have significant capabilities and activities in target discovery, lead generation and optimization, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, toxicology and clinical pharmacology.

With the global consolidation of the group's R&D activities, research operations at US sites in West Haven, Connecticut, and Richmond, California (including the biological development group now co-located in Richmond) will close. The company will relocate remaining departments and functions now based in West Haven into headquarters locations in New Jersey.