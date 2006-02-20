nmOK updates cancer drug database

New Medicine's Oncology KnowledgeBASE (nmOK) has updated its records of 92 novel oncology agents currently in Phase I monotherapy trials with preclinical or clinical results reported during the major meetings of 2005.
The database now includes findings presented at the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology and the AACR-NCI-EORTC meeting on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
