NMT enrolls patients in migraine study

NMT Medical, a US firm focused on designing, developing and marketing minimally-invasive solutions for the treatment of cardiac sources of migraine headaches, stroke and other potential brain attacks, says that it has initiated patient enrollment in its MIST (Migraine Intervention with STARFlex Technology) clinical study in Europe. The trial is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of NMT's proprietary STARFlex implant technology in the treatment of certain migraine headaches.
John Ahern, NMT's chief executive, said that "the initiation of our MIST trial is a landmark event for NMT as we expand our PFO (patent foramen ovale) closure focus beyond stroke to other brain attacks. We believe that PFO closure for migraine represents a substantial and more immediate revenue growth opportunity for NMT as compared to stroke."
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