No bidders for Serono?

Friday January 20 was the deadline for potential bidders for Switzerland-based Serono to table takeover offers, after the firm announced last year that it could be up for sale (Marketletters passim). The Marketletter could not elicit a comment from Serono, but the consensus speculation is that no offer has been made, with analysts suggesting that the asking price of around $15.0 billion was too high and that the firm (62% owned by the Bertarelli family) would have to lower its expectations.