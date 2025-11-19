"NO CHANGE" ON BOOTS PHARMA

The speculation which escalated in the UK Easter Sunday papers over the Boots Company preparing to sell off its pharmaceutical business has been "blown out of proportion by the press in a slack Easter period," Boots spokesperson Mike Gates told the Marketletter last week.
UK newspapers were pushed into action by Boots' appointment of the merchant bank Credit Suisse First Boston to evaluate the company's drug development and manufacturing business. Mr Gates said that nothing has changed as far as the company's position regarding the business is concerned, and the appointment of CSFB is part of the strategic review that the company said it would carry out following the withdrawal of its cardiovascular agent Manoplax (flosequinan; Marketletters passim).
Sir James Blyth, chief executive at Boots, said at the company's interim results in November last year (Marketletter November 8, 1993) that the withdrawal of Manoplax had resulted in a strategic review of Boots Pharmaceuticals. He added that all options would be considered and that there was no hurry to make a decision because Boots Pharmaceuticals is profitable and will continue to be.
