No change on non-selective NSAIDS safety, says EMEA, but UK CSM urges more studies

The European Medicines Agency's Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use has concluded that it does not currently recommend any changes to the advice given to patients and prescribers relating to the cardiovascular safety of non-selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

The CHMP conducted a review of available safety data on the drugs concerning thrombotic risk, particularly heart attack and stroke, following a request from the European Commission in June, and after a previous investigation identified an increase in the risk of thrombotic adverse cardiovascular reactions with the selective COX-2 inhibitors, leading to revised prescribing recommendations (Marketletter July 4).

Having conducted its review of diclofenac, etodolac, ibuprofen, indomethacin, ketoprofen, meloxicam, nabumetone, naproxen and nimesulide, the CHMP noted that, at this stage, it wished to emphasize that: