No extra AEs for GSK's once-daily PD drug

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that new data demonstrate that a prolonged-release, once-daily, formulation of ropinirole is at least as effective at providing adequate symptom control for patients with early Parkinson's disease as its currently-available ReQuip (ropinirole), the immediate-release form of the PD drug, administered three-times daily.

The new formulation has been developed in collaboration with UK drug-delivery specialist SkyePharma and is based on the latter's oral controlled-release proprietary technology. According to GSK, the improved pharmacokinetic profile of prolonged-release ropinirole leads to a more continuous stimulation of dopamine receptors and permits once-daily dosing.

The results were announced at the European Federation of Neurological Societies congress, held in Glasgow, Scotland, alongside data from the PD Insights survey which highlighted that 85% of PD patients expressed a preference for a once-daily treatment.