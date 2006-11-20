No FDA calls for CV risk trials of naproxcinod

The US Food and Drug Administration says that a large-scale cardiovascular outcomes study would not be required for the New Drug Application for French drugmaker NicOx SA's investigational osteoarthritis drug naproxcinod (HCT 3012). Despite offering COX inhibition, the FDA decided that NicOx' agent will not require the same CV scrutiny as the coxibs, a class of drugs that some analysts believe it could replace. In a recent note to investors, Sam Fazeli of Piper Jaffray, said he believes naproxcinod could "fill the void left by Vioxx," and osteoarthritis painkiller which hit sales of $2.5 billion in 2003.

The French firm's global registration plan for naproxcinod consists of three Phase III efficacy trials, the first of which reported top-line data on October 27, 2006, and will be followed by the start of two additional studies in knee and hip osteoarthritis during 2007. Based on the FDA's current feedback, NicOx believes that its plans will be adequate to satisfy the US regulator's requirements to demonstrate safety and efficacy in treating the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis.