"No more than necessary," - Nicorette debuts new ad campaign

Nicorette, the UK's leading nicotine-containing smoking cessation brand, has launched a new advertising campaign for placement in key pharmacy, nursing, general practitioner and trade journals in the run-up to this year's No Smoking Day.

The ads focus on the Nicorette 16-hour patch which, as opposed to the 24-hour patch, delivers nicotine just when it is most needed during the day, thereby avoiding unnecessary delivery through the night. Research has shown that 93% of smoking relapses occur between mid-day and midnight, so control of cravings is essential at these times.