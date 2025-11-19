NO PREMIUM CUTS, SAY GERMAN FUNDS

The leading German public sector health insurance funds say there will be no general cut in member contribution rates before 1995. After then, there will be a gradual correction of the increases introduced from 1992 onwards.

Responding to calls from politicians to cut their rates, the funds say the 1993 surplus must first be used to offset the large 1992 deficits. The chairman of the local funds federation, Peter Kirsch, says rates are likely to be reduced 0.5% from 1995 but any cut this year would be premature. However, some major local funds do want to cut premiums in the current year. Local funds in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg have announced cuts, but the Hamburg fund says it will cut its premium rate sharply in 1995.