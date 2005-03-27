"No pressure" from USA on Canadian e-pharmacy

Canada's federal Health Minister, Ujjal Dosanj, has said that he received "absolutely no pressure" concerning the issue of re-imports of prescription drugs during discussions with the USA's new Health and Human Services Secretary, Michael Leavitt. The two officials held their first meeting this month.
Mr Dosanj said that it was he who raised the issue at the meeting and that he told Sec Leavitt that, for the Canadian government, the issue was "a question of ethics." He had also outlined the options which Canada is considering to ensure an adequate supply of medicines for Canadians, and their safety, said the Canadian Minister, adding that this was his top priority.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze