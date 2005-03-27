"No pressure" from USA on Canadian e-pharmacy

Canada's federal Health Minister, Ujjal Dosanj, has said that he received "absolutely no pressure" concerning the issue of re-imports of prescription drugs during discussions with the USA's new Health and Human Services Secretary, Michael Leavitt. The two officials held their first meeting this month.

Mr Dosanj said that it was he who raised the issue at the meeting and that he told Sec Leavitt that, for the Canadian government, the issue was "a question of ethics." He had also outlined the options which Canada is considering to ensure an adequate supply of medicines for Canadians, and their safety, said the Canadian Minister, adding that this was his top priority.