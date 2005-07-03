No risk of vision loss with Viagra, Pfizer says

USA-based Pfizer, the world's number one pharmaceutical company, says that a review of all ocular event reports since its erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (sildenafil) was launched has concluded that the drug poses no increased risk of blindness among its users. "There is no evidence that Viagra causes blindness or any other serious ocular condition," stated Joseph Feczko, Pfizer's chief medical officer. "Men taking Viagra are at no greater risk for blindness - including vision loss from NAION [non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy] - than men of similar age and health not taking the medicine," he added.
The US Food and Drug Administration launched an investigation into the relationship between ED drugs and NAION earlier this year (Marketletter June 6, 2005).
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