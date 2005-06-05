No single treatment best for prostate, says Mayo Clinic

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, or hypertrophy, is a condition affects most men as they age. About half of males with an enlarged prostate seek medical treatment because of bothersome urinary tract symptoms. These may include poor urine flow, straining to urinate, frequent urination and urinary urgency.
With the BPH diagnosis comes a variety of treatment possibilities - ranging from conservative to more aggressive options, says the USA's Mayo Clinic, which has issued a new prostate-health decision guide on its web site, MayoClinic.com, to help men sort through the treatment choices, noting that no single therapy is best.
"There have been amazing advances in technology in the last decade that provide a broad range of ways to treat BPH," says Donald Novicki, a urologist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona, and medical editor for the guide. "Patients who are knowledgeable can better partner with their physician to make the best choice," he added.
