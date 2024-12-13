Friday 13 December 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Noema Pharma

A clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Noema has four programs currently in active Phase II clinical trials, as of Q4 2024, evaluating seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia, Tourette syndrome and vasomotor symptoms plus CNS-mediated symptoms of menopause with readouts expected in 2025.

Noema was founded by leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners and is supported by current investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners and UPMC Enterprises.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Noema Pharma News

Huge backing for Noema’s neuroscience goal
11 December 2024
Noema Pharma raises $112 million for debilitating CNS disorders fight
7 March 2023
More Noema Pharma news >


Today's issue

Tenpoint and Visus unite ahead of presbyopia drop filing
Pharmaceutical
Tenpoint and Visus unite ahead of presbyopia drop filing
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Ibrance combination extends median PFS in breast cancer group
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
$15 billion plan triples Lilly’s share buyback record
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Major overhaul at BenevolentAI includes possible delisting
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
ALK Abello’s Acarizax approved in Europe
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Synaffix out-licenses ADC technology to Elevation Oncology
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Keros Thera slumps after halting parts of cibotercept trial
12 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze