Noema Pharma

Noema has four programs currently in active Phase II clinical trials, as of Q4 2024, evaluating seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia, Tourette syndrome and vasomotor symptoms plus CNS-mediated symptoms of menopause with readouts expected in 2025.

Noema was founded by leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners and is supported by current investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners and UPMC Enterprises.