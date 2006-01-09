Non-approvable letter for Valeant's Cesamet labeling

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International says that it has received a non-approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for the company's application requesting labeling changes to its previously-approved cannabinoid drug Cesamet (nabilone). The FDA requested additional information to address concerns over potential class-related adverse events. Valeant plans to meet with the FDA promptly to discuss the details of the letter.

Cesamet was approved in 1985 for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conventional anti-emetic treatments. The firm currently sells Cesamet in Canada, where the product has an 88% share of the cannabinoid market, according to IMS data from June 2005.

The FDA had asked Valeant to update the labeling when it purchased the drug from Eli Lilly in 2004 and the former has been withholding launch of Cesamet in the USA pending approval of the updated label.