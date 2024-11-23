Non-CFC Propellants Progress Update

The European Committee of Proprietary Medicinal Products has completed its review of Glaxo's new CFC-free propellant for metered-dose inhalers, GR 106642X, and concluded that it could be a a suitable alternative for the CFCs currently used in aerosol devices.
Glaxo notes that the favorable review is still subject to continued clinical testing of MDI products to establish the compatibility of the propellant with a wide range of drugs, but that "it clears the way for the beginning of the marketing application process which will lead to the eventual transition to CFC-free delivery of all our drugs." The company says it plans to file for the first of these products in Europe later this year.
Meantime, a joint toxicity testing program for Hoechst's HFC-227 propellant is expected to report "highly favorable results" by the end of the year, according to European Chemical News. Hoechst has already decided to file for the chemical in the USA, but has not yet made a decision on European development.
