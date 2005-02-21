Thursday 18 June 2026

Non-pharma business hits Tanabe's 3rd-qtr

21 February 2005

As a result of poor performances from non-pharmaceutical operations, Japan's Tanabe reported weak consolidated results for the first nine months (April-December 2004) of the fiscal year to March 2005 and has maintained its full-year projection of a year-on-year fall in revenue and earnings. Total turnover decreased 0.4% to 136.4 billion yen ($1.30 billion) although the reported sales achieved 79.5% of full-year target. Revenues from pharmaceuticals edged up 1.4% to 126.7 billion yen, while those from fine chemicals, food additives and other products plunged 19.1% to 9.7 billion yen due to competition.

R&D expenses increased 8.7% to 19.3 billion yen, although this was only 66.5% of the full-year projection of 29.0 billion yen. Tanabe expects that the full-year R&D budget will be expended because fourth-quarter costs will be heavy for the development of roflumilast, a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma in-licensed from Altana of Germany, as well as the development of additional indications for Remicade. In January, Tanabe signed an agreement with US firm Centocor regarding a change to the licensing agreement for Remicade (infliximab), whereby the Japanese company will undertake clinical trials of the drug for ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.

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