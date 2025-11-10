Noncompliance "Costs Canada C$7-C$9 Bill"

Failure to take prescription drugs properly is costing the Canadian health care services an estimated C$7-C$9 billion ($5.1-$6.5 billion) a year, which is equivalent to the total annual cost of coronary heart disease, according to a new report published by a team headed by Robert Coambs, an associate of the University of Toronto's Centre for Health Promotion. The study was commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada, which represents the research-based industry.

The study estimates that about 50% of prescription drug users are noncompliant. This behavior results in more hospitalizations, more treatments such as physician visits and tests and more nursing home care. Such direct costs to the health care system amount to C$3.5-C$4.5 billion ($2.5-$3.2 billion) each year, while indirect costs due to lost productivity and premature deaths are very likely to raise the costs to at least C$7-C$9 billion, it says.

Noncompliance "A Behavioral Disease" Dr Coambs said we might think of noncompliance as a kind of "behavioral disease" in the sense that it causes illness, makes other types of illness worse and can be treated. "This study treats it as a disease because it is then possible to use accepted cost-of-illness economic methods to assess the costs of noncompliance," he said. The literature is full of examples where greater patient education and better communication between patients and health care professionals improve compliance and health outcomes, he added; this is particularly critical in heart problems and chronic diseases. In the elderly, compliance is especially important to control side effects and prevent interactions, because seniors often need to take more than one medication at once.