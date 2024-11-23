Nonconsolidated Interims From Fujisawa

Japanese company Fujisawa Pharmaceutical has announced interim results on a nonconsolidated basis for the six-month period ended September 30, 1996. Net sales were 111.3 billion yen ($978 million), up 4.6% on the year-earlier first half. Net income grew 32.3% to 3.9 bilion yen, and recurring income was 12 billion yen, up 11.8%. Operating income fell 0.6% to 9 billion yen.
The firm said that domestic sales grew 4.1%. Fujisawa's immunosuppresant Prograf (tacrolimus) enjoyed brisk growth by acquiring an additional indication in Japan for the suppression of rejections in kidney transplantation. Also improving group sales were an antihypertensive and cerebrocirculation-improving agent, Nivadil (nilvadipine), an oral cephalosporin, Cefzon (cefdinir), an antiglaucomal agent, Rescula (isopropyl unoprostone), and a fibrin adhesive agent, Boheal.
Fujisawa pointed out that although exports of pharmaceuticals were flat, royalty income rose 40.5% to 2.5 billion yen. This increase was due to higher sales of Prograf overseas and the weak yen against the US dollar.
