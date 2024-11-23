Saturday 23 November 2024

Nonconsolidated Interims From Fujisawa

11 November 1996

Japanese company Fujisawa Pharmaceutical has announced interim results on a nonconsolidated basis for the six-month period ended September 30, 1996. Net sales were 111.3 billion yen ($978 million), up 4.6% on the year-earlier first half. Net income grew 32.3% to 3.9 bilion yen, and recurring income was 12 billion yen, up 11.8%. Operating income fell 0.6% to 9 billion yen.

The firm said that domestic sales grew 4.1%. Fujisawa's immunosuppresant Prograf (tacrolimus) enjoyed brisk growth by acquiring an additional indication in Japan for the suppression of rejections in kidney transplantation. Also improving group sales were an antihypertensive and cerebrocirculation-improving agent, Nivadil (nilvadipine), an oral cephalosporin, Cefzon (cefdinir), an antiglaucomal agent, Rescula (isopropyl unoprostone), and a fibrin adhesive agent, Boheal.

Fujisawa pointed out that although exports of pharmaceuticals were flat, royalty income rose 40.5% to 2.5 billion yen. This increase was due to higher sales of Prograf overseas and the weak yen against the US dollar.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze